NOW HIRING-Deburring Positions

Letsch Staffing is hiring DEBURRING POSITION

Sets up and controls operation of computerized deburring and tooling machine to perform series of machining operations, such as drilling, chamfering, and deburring, on ball-shaped plastic typing element for use in electric typewriters: Reads blueprints, job order, and tooling instructions to determine cutting tools and sequence of operations.

1) Positions and secures deburring and cutting tools onto holding fixtures of machine, using hand tools.

2) Loads plastic elements into feed mechanism of machine.

3) Depresses switch to actuate machine and observes machining operation to detect feeding and tooling malfunctions

Start your application online at http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us. Call to make an appointment at 262-886-8179.