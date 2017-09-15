No Live Bedbugs Found In Racine Public Libarary

Racine, Wisconsin – After a thorough inspection of the Racine Public Library by Canine Detection & Inspection Services, LLC, no live bedbugs were found. The dogs “alerted” only once, at a floor outlet by the Internet terminals on the second floor. Although no live bedbugs were seen, Anderson Pest Solutions treated the outlet to kill any bugs or eggs and treated the carpet around it in about a 20-square-foot area, just to be safe.

A full report will be emailed to us from both Canine Detection & Inspection Services and Anderson Pest Solutions, listing exactly what they found and what type of chemicals were used.

The DVD that a bedbug was found on, along with everything else on that shelf, was quarantined in bins, and the dogs “alerted” there too. Anderson Pest Solutions will bring in a special treatment to kill any remaining bugs or eggs. Those items will remain quarantined until Anderson gives them the all clear.

The library will resume normal hours on Saturday, September 16, 2017, from 11am to 4pm.