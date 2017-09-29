Letsch Staffing & Quick Cable are hiring for Pick & Pack Positions
Quick Cable in partnership with Letsch Staffing are
seeking people for Pick & Pack:
Responsibilities:
- Review pick tickets to determine items to be picked
- Locate and properly identify items by part number and description
- Assemble customer orders by weighing or counting items from stock
- Use bagging sealer to prepare stock
- Package assembled product with correct labels
- Package material according to customer requirements to prevent damage during shipment
- Provide complete documentation for each order including data entry of required order information
- Observe all safety rules and regulations
- Clean and maintain work area
Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent required
- One to three months distribution and/or order processing experience preferred
- Ability to add and subtract, multiply and divide required
- Ability to perform operations using units of weight and length measurement required
- Ability to accurately read and write in English and comprehend instructions, pick tickets and bills of material and ability to complete written forms
- Proficient with basic computer data entry
- Requires high level of accuracy and attention to detail
- Team-oriented individual
Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call to schedule an appointment at 262-886-8179.