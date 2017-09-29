Letsch Staffing & Quick Cable are hiring for Pick & Pack Positions

Quick Cable in partnership with Letsch Staffing are

seeking people for Pick & Pack:

Responsibilities:

Review pick tickets to determine items to be picked

Locate and properly identify items by part number and description

Assemble customer orders by weighing or counting items from stock

Use bagging sealer to prepare stock

Package assembled product with correct labels

Package material according to customer requirements to prevent damage during shipment

Provide complete documentation for each order including data entry of required order information

Observe all safety rules and regulations

Clean and maintain work area

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent required

One to three months distribution and/or order processing experience preferred

Ability to add and subtract, multiply and divide required

Ability to perform operations using units of weight and length measurement required

Ability to accurately read and write in English and comprehend instructions, pick tickets and bills of material and ability to complete written forms

Proficient with basic computer data entry

Requires high level of accuracy and attention to detail

Team-oriented individual

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call to schedule an appointment at 262-886-8179.