Letsch Staffing & Quick Cable are hiring for Pick & Pack Positions

Quick Cable in partnership with Letsch Staffing are
seeking people for Pick & Pack:

 

Responsibilities:

  • Review pick tickets to determine items to be picked
  • Locate and properly identify items by part number and description
  • Assemble customer orders by weighing or counting items from stock
  • Use bagging sealer to prepare stock
  • Package assembled product with correct labels
  • Package material according to customer  requirements to prevent damage during shipment
  • Provide complete documentation for each order including data entry of required order information
  • Observe all safety rules and regulations
  • Clean and maintain work area

 

Qualifications:

  • High school diploma or equivalent required
  • One to three months distribution and/or order processing experience preferred
  • Ability to add and subtract, multiply and divide required
  • Ability to perform operations using units of weight and length measurement required
  • Ability to accurately read and write in English and comprehend instructions, pick tickets and bills of material and ability to complete written forms
  • Proficient with basic computer data entry
  • Requires high level of accuracy and attention to detail
  • Team-oriented individual

 

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call to schedule an appointment at 262-886-8179.