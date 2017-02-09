Letsch Staffing is HIRING-Numerous positions available

LETSCH STAFFING IS HIRING TO APPLY PLEASE VISIT http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us or call 262-886-8179
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
Strong Admin, Word, Excel A/P & A/R invoices office supplies greet customers and help assist, sort mail, purchasing, maintain office equip, ability to multi task
phones
Professional office skills
Excellent written & oral communications skills
Coordinate in house meetings & training sessions, providing support for meals & transportation.
Writing commission sheets as directed, organizing W-9 forms, tax exempt forms and certification of insurance.
Multiline phone experience
Ability to handle detailed work with a high degree of accuracy.
Call for needed repairs on office equipment and report monthly usage.
receive payments for services & products. Process credit card payments.
Manage the credit reference database by sending out reference requests.
ASSEMBLY POSITIONS
General assemblers for all shifts $10.00/hr.
Mechanical assemblers 1st shift $13.00/hr.
Need to be able to read a ruler, use small hand tools, math skills. Read a small blueprint.
Need to have a good attitude, good team player and show up every day and on time.
ASSEMBLY JOBS AVAILABLE
Looking for good strong candidates.
1st & 2nd shifts.
Long term assignment that can become permanent for right candidate.
Must be able to lift 25-30lbs consistently
Have reliable transportation
Starting @ 8.50/hr
CNC PROGRAMMER
Set-up programmer (including 5 axis) and operate 1 or more pieces of equipment including vertical & horizontal machining centers, etc.
Design tooling/fixtures, select tools, write programs make prototype pieces, make one of a kind piece from a sample. Hold close tolerances.
Estimate and quote new production and prototype work.
Must have a minimum of 3 years experience in CAD/CAM experience.
Design skills and use of Solid works a plus.
Must read Blueprints, have excellent math skills (incl. trigonometry) and excellent attendance.
Special requirements: 0-1″ & 1-2″ Micrometers, 6″ Caliper, 6″ & 12″ Scales, Allen & Box Wrench Sets
Minimum experience of 8- 10 years
Will have to take a G Code Test and a Programmer Test
Temp – Hire
COLOR PRESS OPERATOR
A job as a press operator requires you to manage a printing press, among other duties. Operating and managing a printing press involves adjusting settings like ink distribution, press speed and drying temperature. You would also need to be able to mix ink and ensure that press machines have plenty of ink and paper prior to a press run. After press runs you would need to clean the press and its components. You may also be in charge of creating press plates.
As a press operator, also known as a printing machine operator, you prepare a printing press for a print job, operate and monitor its progress, and maintain the machine so it functions properly. Presses vary greatly; some use traditional methods, such as letterpress or lithography, and some use plate less methods, such as digital or ink-jet printing.
In order to prepare a print press, you install the printing plate, ink the presses, load the appropriate paper, and make adjustments as necessary. While a print job is running, your responsibilities include continuous monitoring to ensure the ink and paper is stocked and the press is functioning as expected. Additionally, any problems that arise must be quickly corrected so as not to waste paper and ink. Once the job is completed, you clean the press and make any necessary repairs.
CUSTODIAN
Maintain the cleanliness and appearance of the facility (hallways, lobbies, restrooms, stairwells, offices, manufacturing areas, etc.).
Sweeps, vacuums and mops or scrubs hallways, stairs, offices, storage areas, etc.
Clean windows
Operate floor scrubber on a daily and weekly basis
Breakdown cardboard boxes within manufacturing area
Perform salting & snow removal as needed
Performs groundskeeper functions as directed
High School diploma or equivalent is required
2 – 3 years relevant experience is required
Must be a reliable worker who is able to perform routine tasks without supervision
Must be self directed with strong sense of pride in work performed
Strong attention to detail
Reports supply and equipment needs to the supervisor, reports any building deficiencies and malfunctions to supervisor.
Experienced in operating a variety of equipment, including mops, spray bottles, squeegees, brooms, vacuum cleaners, buffers, shovels, wheel barrel, rakes, hammers, screw drivers, snow blower, ice chopper, floor scrubber, etc.
DIE CAST OPERATOR
Die cast operator (machine injects hot copper into die under high pressure).
High temperature environment, furnace runs at 1850 degrees F, there is no air conditioning only cooling fans.
Helps in setting up machine, assures all components are om the right position.
Closes die set
Ladles molten copper into machine
Activates shot control
After shot is completes, inspects and manually breaks parts from runner
Identify and adjust for processing problems
Must be able to lift up 75lbs.
Fair to good computer skills
Must have basic working knowledge and some level and comfort in using a PC.
While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts of the machines. The noise level in the work area is usually low to moderate.
Safety equipment to include but not limited to: safety glasses, steel to boots, hearing protection, gloves and protective clothing.
Hours are 6:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.
Pay $15.00/hr
DISTRIBUTION ASSOCIATE
Pick tickets to determine items to be picked
locate & properly identifies the items by part number and description
Assembles customers orders by weighing or counting items from stock
Uses bagging sealer to prepare stock
Packages material according to customer and companies requirements to prevent damage
Reports unsafe acts to supervisors
Observes all safety rules & regulations
Cleans & maintains work area
Requirements:
High School Diploma or equivalent required: 1 – 3 months distribution and or processing experience.
Ability to read & write, add, subtract, multiply & divide. Ability to perform operations using units of weight and length of measurement.
Pick tickets and bills of material
Proficient with basic computer/data entry
REQUIRES HIGH LEVEL OF ACCURACY AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL
Team oriented
Franksville- $11.50, 1st Shift
FABRICATORS
1st shift $10.00 + depending on experience
Assemblers and fabricators typically do the following:
Read and understand schematics and blueprints
Use hand tools or machines to assemble parts
Good math skills
Have to be able to read a ruler
heavy Industrial Assembly
FLUX CORE WELDER
Need to be bale to pass a weld test
Ability to weld in all positions
GENERAL LABORER
The job duties of a general laborer vary. They may include cleaning and preparing a job site, loading and delivering materials and using a variety of tools and machines, such as blowtorches, forklifts, levels, lifts, power drills, grinders, saws, pressure washers and water spraying equipment. Laborers set up and take down ladders, scaffolding and other temporary structures.
GENERAL MACHINISTS
Compensation: $10 + based on experience.
Need to have a machining background. Strong math skills and good inspection skills. Must have reliable transportation.
LAWN CARE
Pay up to $13/hr
Good driving record
Previous experience helpful, willing to train the right person.
Love to work outside.
Will be cutting grass, planting, etc.
LIGHT ASSEMBLY & PACKAGING
2nd shift positions, goes through August
Perfect for college students.
Pay rate is $9.50, after successful registration could start right away.
The right candidate must have reliable transportation.
MATERIAL HANDLERS
Steal Toe Boots Needed
Hours 7:00am-3:00pm
Forklift Certified
Load & Unload Trucks
Picking & Packing
Length: 1mo+
$12.00/Hr.
MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY
Compensation: $12+, dependent on experience.
Need to have good mechanical aptitude, good attention to detail. Need to be able to read a blueprint. Need to be familiar with small hand tools and work with a team or alone. Local company that is growing fast!
PACKAGING
Racine, WI
2nd Shift
$9 per hour
Standing position
Must be able to bend, twist & lift up to 50lbs
Entry level
SCREEN PRINT OPERATOR
Sets and adjusts feed rollers, spindle reel, printing screens, and bolts to specifications.
2) Starts dyeing oven and sets thermostat to temperature specified for printing run.
3) Reviews print order to determine settings and adjustments required to set up manually controlled or automatic screen printing machine or decorating equipment.
4) Determines from orders type and color of designs to print.
5) Adjusts position of design or screen to ensure specified color print registration.
6) Trains workers in use of printing equipment and in quality standards.7) Counts and records quantities printed in production log.
SHIPPING & RECEIVING
UPS & FedEx experience.
1 – 3 yrs preferred.
Assembles orders and prepares goods for shipment.
Receives, unpacks, inspects and stores incoming materials and supplies.
Uses shipping records to verify the accuracy of incoming and outgoing shipments and orders.
Documents damages and discrepancies for future reimbursement and reconciliation.
Typically requires a high school diploma or its equivalent. Typically reports to supervisor.
Possesses a moderate understanding of general aspects of the job.
Works under the close direction of senior personnel in the functional area.
SHOP POSITIONS
Federal Heath Visual Communications and Letsch Staffing are looking for 2nd shift people to work in the shop doing multiple positions. Willing to train the right candidate(s) and starting pay is at $10/hr.
Experience a plus but not necessary to be accepted for the position.
TRUCK DRIVER
Flat bed
Experience needed
Know how to tie don loads properly
Forklift experience needed
Good driving record
Local runs
WATER IRRIGATION
Water tees, fairways, and greens, need to want to work and show up every day. Equipment experience: Working with sprinklers, water lines, valves, pumps, etc. experience preferred but will train the right person. It is physical work so cannot have nay limitations. have to like to work outside.
WIRE FORMING TECHNICIAN
Set-up & operate multiple operation cold forming machines.
Will read, interpret blueprints, engineering specifications, and shop orders to determine the correct set-up, production method and sequence of operation.
The ability to properly in stall cams using geometry & product dimension’s with hand tools and measuring instruments is necessary.
Adjusts of the placements of slides, dies and wire feeder.
Applicants must posses a high level of mechanical aptitude in conjunction with a stable work history and experience in a machining, stamping, grinding, and forming of all types.
Excellent problem solving skills and analytical skills
Basic competency in hydraulics, electronics and mechanics
Familiar with manufacturing safety standards, especially lockout/tag-out
Ability to work extended hours when needed