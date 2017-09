KP! Toffee is HIRING

Part Time – Mother’s Hours!

Dishwasher –

Washing baking pans; Cleaning the kitchen.

Seasonal Production Asst. –

Assisting with production for the holiday season.

Days/Hours: Monday – Wednesday

8:00 am – 12:00 or 1:00 pm

Resumes/references may be emailed to info@kptoffee.com

Or candidates may apply in person at:

KP! Toffee – 9602 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, WI 53177

Visit our website at www.kptoffee.com