Kenosha County Sheriff-Fatal Hit and Run Crash

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office0On 09-17-17 at 9:45 pm the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded for a serious injury crash on Highway JF (260th Avenue), approximately one tenth of a mile south from Highway C (Wilmot Road).

Investigation on scene revealed that a 29 year old male identified as Trevor, WI resident Jackie Hutcheson Jr. was riding a bicycle northbound on 260th Avenue when he was struck from behind from a vehicle also traveling northbound. The vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction. The speed limit in this area is 35mph.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be dark colored and possibly a Volvo. Mr. Hutcheson died at the scene due to the injuries he sustained.

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information please call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at:

262-605-5100