Kelly Services-On the Spot Job Offers

Kelly Services is in partnership with Arvato Digital Services and we are currently hiring for a wide variety of positions and shifts! Arvato has recently conducted a market analysis and has INCREASED THEIR PAY RATES across the board to be more in line with the current market! This is an increase of 30-40% for all positions!! This is GREAT news and brings about a great opportunity to get your foot in the door with a growing company in Pleasant Prairie!

Kelly Services is making on the spot job offers for the following positions and shifts:

Our current openings:

Forklift:

• $14.00 per hour ($14.50 per hour on 2nd shift)

• 6:00 am-4:30 pm Monday through Friday

• 12:00 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday (train on 1st shift)

• 3:00 pm to 11:30pm Monday through Friday

• 3:30 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday

Warehouse Clerks and Packers:

• $14.00 per hour ($14.50 per hour on 2nd shift)

• 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday

• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday

• 12:00 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday (Train on 1st shift)

• 3:30 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday

• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday

Order Picker

• $13.50 per hour ($14.00 per hour on 2nd shift)

• 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday

• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday

• 12:00 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday (Train on 1st shift)

• 3:30 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday

• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday

Team Leads:

• $15.50 per hour ($16.00 per hour on 2nd shift)

• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday

• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday

Material Handlers:

• $12.00 per hour ($12.50 per hour on 2nd shift)

• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday

• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday

Quality Control Inspector

• $14.50 per hour ($15.00 per hour on 2nd shift)

• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday

• 3:00 pm to 11:30 pm Monday through Friday

• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday

Machine Operator:

• $13.50 per hour ($14.00 per hour on 2nd shift)

• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday

• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday ($9.50 per hour)

Distribution Supervisor:

• $21 to $25 per hour depending on experience

• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday

Walk in’s are welcome!!

Kelly Services 262-886-3950

6800 Washington Ave

Racine, WI Suite 1A

Hours:

• 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday

What to bring:

• 2 government issued forms of ID

Phone: 262-886-3950