Kelly Services-On the Spot Job Offers

Kelly Services is in partnership with Arvato Digital Services and we are currently hiring for a wide variety of positions and shifts! Arvato has recently conducted a market analysis and has INCREASED THEIR PAY RATES across the board to be more in line with the current market! This is an increase of 30-40% for all positions!! This is GREAT news and brings about a great opportunity to get your foot in the door with a growing company in Pleasant Prairie!
Kelly Services is making on the spot job offers for the following positions and shifts:
Our current openings:
Forklift:
• $14.00 per hour ($14.50 per hour on 2nd shift)
• 6:00 am-4:30 pm Monday through Friday
• 12:00 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday (train on 1st shift)
• 3:00 pm to 11:30pm Monday through Friday
• 3:30 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday
Warehouse Clerks and Packers:
• $14.00 per hour ($14.50 per hour on 2nd shift)
• 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday
• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday
• 12:00 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday (Train on 1st shift)
• 3:30 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday
• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday
Order Picker
• $13.50 per hour ($14.00 per hour on 2nd shift)
• 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday
• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday
• 12:00 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday (Train on 1st shift)
• 3:30 pm to 12:00 am Monday through Friday
• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday
Team Leads:
• $15.50 per hour ($16.00 per hour on 2nd shift)
• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday
• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday
Material Handlers:
• $12.00 per hour ($12.50 per hour on 2nd shift)
• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday
• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday
Quality Control Inspector
• $14.50 per hour ($15.00 per hour on 2nd shift)
• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday
• 3:00 pm to 11:30 pm Monday through Friday
• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday
Machine Operator:
• $13.50 per hour ($14.00 per hour on 2nd shift)
• 6:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday
• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday ($9.50 per hour)
Distribution Supervisor:
• $21 to $25 per hour depending on experience
• 6:00 pm to 4:30 am Monday through Friday
Walk in’s are welcome!!
Kelly Services 262-886-3950
6800 Washington Ave
Racine, WI Suite 1A
Hours:
• 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday
What to bring:
• 2 government issued forms of ID
Phone: 262-886-3950