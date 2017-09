J.D. Byrider now hiring Program Consultants!

Responsibilities are focused around program consultation regarding customer purchase of quality used vehicles, executing outside marketing programs, and developing a prospect base for new business. Full time with benefits! Please send completed resumes to sstarkey@jdbyrider.com or stop by our location for an application today! 8224 Washington Ave Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406