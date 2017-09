VIDEO-In Texas delivering the From Wisconsin To Texas With Love Donations!

We are very happy to announce that we arrived in The Woodlands Texas this evening and are unloading the donations that all the great people of Wisconsin donated during our drive. In one week this went from a crazy idea, to a ton of community support to filling to semi’s with donations to be ON THE GROUND IN TEXAS. A very special thank you to Shawn Wiskerchen owner of S&M Transport and Don for volunteering their time and semi’s to make the trip

THANK YOU EVERYONE