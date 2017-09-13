Hy-Safe Technologies is Hiring

Hy-Safe Technologies is hiring!

Re-Certification Technician
Manage all aspects of recertification’s of previously installed fall protection systems.
 Repair, inspect and recertify all user equipment in shop, and on site of customers
 Maintain and update recertification reports, complete equipment certifications
 Build customer relationships, upsell products and services

Qualifications:
♦ High school diploma or certificate ♦ Construction field experience
♦ Experience with power tools ♦ Valid driver’s license
♦ Valid personal credit card
Specific Needs: Ability to climb stairs; not afraid of heights; work safely with hand tools and power tools; ability to travel 75% of the time; valid driver’s license and valid personal credit card.
To apply, call (262) 752-2400 – Ask for HR

Temporary – Industrial Seemstress
Production of Hy-Safe Technology fall protection equipment.
 Lay out, cut, measure, and sew soft goods
 Operate sewing machines, web cutters and grommet machines
 Packaging; update Bills of Material; other production & trade show assistance
Qualifications:
♦ High School diploma/equivalent ♦ Ability to lift up to 25 lbs.
♦ Experience with cutters and industrial sewing machines
** Possibility for Hire
Apply online at workforce.expresspros.com

 