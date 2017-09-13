Hy-Safe Technologies is hiring!

Re-Certification Technician
Manage all aspects of recertification’s of previously installed fall protection systems.
Repair, inspect and recertify all user equipment in shop, and on site of customers
Maintain and update recertification reports, complete equipment certifications
Build customer relationships, upsell products and services
Qualifications:
♦ High school diploma or certificate ♦ Construction field experience
♦ Experience with power tools ♦ Valid driver’s license
♦ Valid personal credit card
Specific Needs: Ability to climb stairs; not afraid of heights; work safely with hand tools and power tools; ability to travel 75% of the time; valid driver’s license and valid personal credit card.
To apply, call (262) 752-2400 – Ask for HR
Temporary – Industrial Seemstress
Production of Hy-Safe Technology fall protection equipment.
Lay out, cut, measure, and sew soft goods
Operate sewing machines, web cutters and grommet machines
Packaging; update Bills of Material; other production & trade show assistance
Qualifications:
♦ High School diploma/equivalent ♦ Ability to lift up to 25 lbs.
♦ Experience with cutters and industrial sewing machines
** Possibility for Hire
Apply online at workforce.expresspros.com