Housing Authority of the City of Burlington is Hiring Managerial Position

09/11/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

Riverview Manor and Housing Authority of the City of Burlington is Hiring Managerial Position

 

Riverview Manor Applications are being accepted for the full-time position of Manager at Riverview Manor, a 92 unit federally subsidized senior housing facility.
Duties include:
 Complete monthly, quarterly, and annual federal and state reports
 Perform rent certification and re-certifications
 Prepare and maintain annual budgets
 Staff supervision  Supervision of various projects, and
 Assorted day-to-day duties

Requirements:  QuickBooks experience and computer proficiency a must.
 Previous fair housing management experience preferred.
 Post-secondary education preferred.
 Accounting / Bookkeeping background preferred.
 Previous experience working with elderly and disabled a plus.
Benefits included.

Send resume to: Housing Authority of the City of Burlington, Riverview Manor – Office, 580 Madison St. Burlington, WI 53105
Deadline to apply: November 15th, 2017

Riverview Manor is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

 