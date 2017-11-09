Housing Authority of the City of Burlington is Hiring Managerial Position

Riverview Manor Applications are being accepted for the full-time position of Manager at Riverview Manor, a 92 unit federally subsidized senior housing facility.
Duties include:
Complete monthly, quarterly, and annual federal and state reports
Perform rent certification and re-certifications
Prepare and maintain annual budgets
Staff supervision Supervision of various projects, and
Assorted day-to-day duties
Requirements: QuickBooks experience and computer proficiency a must.
Previous fair housing management experience preferred.
Post-secondary education preferred.
Accounting / Bookkeeping background preferred.
Previous experience working with elderly and disabled a plus.
Benefits included.
Send resume to: Housing Authority of the City of Burlington, Riverview Manor – Office, 580 Madison St. Burlington, WI 53105
Deadline to apply: November 15th, 2017
Riverview Manor is an Equal Opportunity Employer.