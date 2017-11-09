Housing Authority of the City of Burlington is Hiring Managerial Position

Riverview Manor and Housing Authority of the City of Burlington is Hiring Managerial Position

Riverview Manor Applications are being accepted for the full-time position of Manager at Riverview Manor, a 92 unit federally subsidized senior housing facility.

Duties include:

 Complete monthly, quarterly, and annual federal and state reports

 Perform rent certification and re-certifications

 Prepare and maintain annual budgets

 Staff supervision  Supervision of various projects, and

 Assorted day-to-day duties

Requirements:  QuickBooks experience and computer proficiency a must.

 Previous fair housing management experience preferred.

 Post-secondary education preferred.

 Accounting / Bookkeeping background preferred.

 Previous experience working with elderly and disabled a plus.

Benefits included.

Send resume to: Housing Authority of the City of Burlington, Riverview Manor – Office, 580 Madison St. Burlington, WI 53105

Deadline to apply: November 15th, 2017

Riverview Manor is an Equal Opportunity Employer.