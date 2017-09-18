Homes For Independent Living is hiring Caregivers in Burlington

Homes for Independent Living Hiring Caregivers

in BURLINGTON

We are seeking motivated and compassionate Caregivers committed to helping & enhancing the lives of others. HIL is an industry leader in providing high quality care and support to adults with disabilities serving Wisconsin in 14 counties and in more than 100 residential programs.

Homes for Independent Living was founded in 1977 and we currently operate more than 100 programs located in just over 14 Wisconsin counties.

Our philosophy is simple; give people the opportunity to achieve goals, meet challenges, fulfill dreams, and ultimately live well. We help individuals reach their greatest level of independence through choices, opportunities, and experiences.

Homes For Idependant Living operates adult family homes, community-based residential facilites, and supported apartments.

We support adults with a variety of • Challenging behaviors • Traumatic brain injury • Developmental disabilities • Mental illness

Why join

• Rewarding & meaningful work • Dynamic, team-oriented environment

• Low client to staff ratio • PTO full time • 401(k) • No experience necessary

• Comprehensive benefit package • Some of the industry’s highest pay rates • 100%-employee owned 1 stock ownership • Paid training & certifications

To apply, visit us online at http://www.hil-wi.com/careers or call 262.468.0367

OUR MISSION: TO PROVIDE RESPECTFUL SUPPORT TO PERSON’S WITH DISABILITIES SO THEY MAY ATTAIN FULFILLING LIVES IN THE COMMUNITY