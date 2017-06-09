Help Wanted-Maintenance Technician
MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN
Undertake the responsibility to preserve the good condition & functionality of premises. You will perform maintenance tasks of great variety such as painting, HVAC installations, landscaping etc. A Maintenance Technician is a thorough professional with a practical mind and attention to detail. The ideal candidate will be able to work autonomously and responsibly by observing all health and safety guidelines.
The goal is to maintain the buildings and common areas in the best possible condition.
Responsibilities:
- Survey buildings and repair mechanical systems to ensure they are consistent with health and safety standards
- Perform maintenance of electrical systems (replace light bulbs and sockets, clean and repair circuit breaker panels etc.)
- Assist in the setup of ventilation, refrigeration and other systems and conduct repairs when necessary
- Maintain heating and plumbing systems to ensure functionality
- Inspect alarm systems (fire, protection) and schedule repairs when needed
- Perform manual repairs when necessary (fix locks, replace windows etc.)
- Conduct general upkeep procedures (e.g. landscaping) and other tasks as assigned (painting, carpentry etc.)
- Assist in budget preparation and ensure it is followed
Requirements
- Proven experience as maintenance technician
- Basic understanding of electrical, hydraulic and other systems
- Knowledge of general maintenance processes and methods
- Working knowledge of tools, common appliances and devices
- Manual dexterity and problem-solving skills
- Good physical condition and strength with a willingness to work overtime
- High school diploma or equivalent; Certificate in HVAC, building maintenance technology or relevant field will be a plus
- Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP) is desired.
Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com.