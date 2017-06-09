Help Wanted-Maintenance Technician

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN

Undertake the responsibility to preserve the good condition & functionality of premises. You will perform maintenance tasks of great variety such as painting, HVAC installations, landscaping etc. A Maintenance Technician is a thorough professional with a practical mind and attention to detail. The ideal candidate will be able to work autonomously and responsibly by observing all health and safety guidelines.

The goal is to maintain the buildings and common areas in the best possible condition.

Responsibilities:

Survey buildings and repair mechanical systems to ensure they are consistent with health and safety standards

Perform maintenance of electrical systems (replace light bulbs and sockets, clean and repair circuit breaker panels etc.)

Assist in the setup of ventilation, refrigeration and other systems and conduct repairs when necessary

Maintain heating and plumbing systems to ensure functionality

Inspect alarm systems (fire, protection) and schedule repairs when needed

Perform manual repairs when necessary (fix locks, replace windows etc.)

Conduct general upkeep procedures (e.g. landscaping) and other tasks as assigned (painting, carpentry etc.)

Assist in budget preparation and ensure it is followed

Requirements

Proven experience as maintenance technician

Basic understanding of electrical, hydraulic and other systems

Knowledge of general maintenance processes and methods

Working knowledge of tools, common appliances and devices

Manual dexterity and problem-solving skills

Good physical condition and strength with a willingness to work overtime

High school diploma or equivalent; Certificate in HVAC, building maintenance technology or relevant field will be a plus

Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP) is desired.

