Goodwill Manufacturing is HIRING-Assemblers & Packaging Helpers

Goodwill TalentBridge is hiring Assemblers & Packaging Helpers

Immediate openings!

Starting pay between $9 and $9.50 an hour

1st Shift 6:30am – 3pm

OR 2nd Shift 3:15pm – 11:45pm

No prior experience necessary!!

Good Attendance and a Great Attitude are a MUST!!

Apply in person: 1630 Enterprise Drive, Sturtevant, WI 53177

Monday – Friday between 9am – 2pm

Apply online: www.goodwilltalentbridge.com

Or email your resume to rmonarres@goodwillsew.com

Call us at (262) 833-1670 for more information.