Goodwill in Kenosha is hiring now!

Are you looking for a Direct, part-time position with the region’s largest e-commerce company? Our client is seeking successful team members who are reliable, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, have a positive attitude, and are comfortable with varying temperatures and noise levels. A typical shift of 3-5 hours is sorting, wrapping and moving packages throughout the day. Lots of walking and standing is involved so relaxed dress code and comfortable shoes are a must.
We are looking for people who are:
• Flexible – able to work weekends and holidays
• Like a fast-paced environment
• Comfortable with technology
• Customer-service oriented
• A team player
• 18 years or older with documented disability
Basic functions of the job:
• Sorting packages and building pallets • Using a handheld scanner to scan packages
• Manually wrapping pallets with shrink wrap • Using a pallet jack and other moving equipment
Required qualifications:
• Must have a High School diploma or GED
• Comfortable effectively communicating with team members
• Must be able to lift to 49 lbs. with or without reasonable accommodation
• Must be able to stand and walk up to 4-6 hours
• Successful candidates will be required to pass a post offer, preemployment drug screen
• Qualified applicants with criminal histories will be considered in a manner consistent with all applicable local, state and federal laws.
To apply goodwillsew.com/AWSP
after registering, click on: JobLeads/Events then click: AWSPSortFulfillmentAssociatePT
For more information, call (877) 896-0001
or email: workforcedevelopment@ goodwillsew.com