Goodwill in Kenosha is hiring now!

Goodwill in Kenosha is hiring now

Part-time Sortation associate

$11.75/hr with pay increase and additional benefits at 90 days

Are you looking for a Direct, part-time position with the region’s largest e-commerce company? Our client is seeking successful team members who are reliable, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, have a positive attitude, and are comfortable with varying temperatures and noise levels. A typical shift of 3-5 hours is sorting, wrapping and moving packages throughout the day. Lots of walking and standing is involved so relaxed dress code and comfortable shoes are a must.

We are looking for people who are:

• Flexible – able to work weekends and holidays

• Like a fast-paced environment

• Comfortable with technology

• Customer-service oriented

• A team player

• 18 years or older with documented disability

Basic functions of the job:

• Sorting packages and building pallets • Using a handheld scanner to scan packages

• Manually wrapping pallets with shrink wrap • Using a pallet jack and other moving equipment

Required qualifications:

• Must have a High School diploma or GED

• Comfortable effectively communicating with team members

• Must be able to lift to 49 lbs. with or without reasonable accommodation

• Must be able to stand and walk up to 4-6 hours

• Successful candidates will be required to pass a post offer, preemployment drug screen

• Qualified applicants with criminal histories will be considered in a manner consistent with all applicable local, state and federal laws.

To apply goodwillsew.com/AWSP

after registering, click on: JobLeads/Events then click: AWSPSortFulfillmentAssociatePT

For more information, call (877) 896-0001

or email: workforcedevelopment@ goodwillsew.com