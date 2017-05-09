General Business Services is hiring Part Time Inventory Auditors

Part Time Inventory Auditors

 Use of Ten Key Calculator

 Must have reliable transportation to designated pooling locations

 Must have operating home phone

 Hours and Days vary by customer (may include weekdays and/or weekends)

 Training provided

Although hours are not guaranteed, work is year ‘round, averaging 4-6 hours per inventory assignment.

Scheduling is dependent on your stated availability.

Complete application at:

Racine County Workforce Solutions 1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine / 209 N. Main Street, Burlington

Or, go to: www.countinv.com