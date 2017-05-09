General Business Services is hiring Part Time Inventory Auditors

09/05/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

General Business Services is hiring
Part Time Inventory Auditors

 Use of Ten Key Calculator
 Must have reliable transportation to designated pooling locations
 Must have operating home phone
 Hours and Days vary by customer (may include weekdays and/or weekends)
 Training provided

Although hours are not guaranteed, work is year ‘round, averaging 4-6 hours per inventory assignment.

Scheduling is dependent on your stated availability.

Complete application at:
Racine County Workforce Solutions 1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine / 209 N. Main Street, Burlington
Or, go to: www.countinv.com

 