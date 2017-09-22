Fire under investigation at Veterans Outreach Center

From the Racine Fire Department-9/22/2017 at 06:32AM, the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department responded to a fire at Veterans Outreach Center located at 1624 Yout Street. Upon arrival fire crews found a fully involved storage shed. The property is currently in various stages of construction with no one living on site. The fire damage did not spread to the adjacent structures or materials. Poorly discarded wood staining rags may have contributed to this fire. This fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials estimate $3,000 in damages, no injuries were reported