Fire Intentionally Set To Home On Superior Street

At 5:48 AM on 09/17/2017 the Racine Fire Department responded to 1240 Superior St. for a report of a house fire. Neighbors called 911 to report this fire just before 6AM today. Racine Fire Department was dispatched and found a working fire on arrival at the rear of 1240 Superior St. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries were reported. The home was vacant with a current raze order in place from City of Racine. The fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information about the cause of this fire is asked to contact Racine Fire Department at 635-7915. Fire officials state that damages to the home was $6,000.