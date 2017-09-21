Dog stabbed multiple times on Riverside Drive today

This morning Racine Police and CSO officers responded to the 80 block of Riverside drive for initial reports that a dog has been shot. It was confirmed that the dog had been stabbed multiple times in his back while in his yard. Tanner was a service dog and suffered paralyzing spinal injuries from the stab wounds. The suspect/s entered the owner’s yard where the dog was out on a lead, and took him off his lead and stabbed him. CSO officers transported the pup to WVRC (Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center/Emergency Vet) where they confirmed he had been paralyzed. When the owners were notified of the severity of his wounds they made the decision to humanely euthanize him. A go fund me has been set up to help the family cover medical and end of life expenses. Racine Police are currently investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Racine Police at 262-886-2300

The link for the Go fund me is https://www.gofundme.com/my-wonderful-dog-tanner