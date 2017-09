Daisy Lane Garage Fire Under Investigation

On September 9th at at 6:47 p.m. the Racine Fire Department responded to a fire at 3333 Daisy Lane. A garage in the rear of a vacant property caught fire this evening near completely burning the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters as they verified that none of the neighboring exposures were affected and the home did not sustain any exposure damage as well. The fire is under investigation. Fire officials state there is an estimate $2,500 in losses.