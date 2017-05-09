Cox Enterprises/Manheim Auto Milwaukee is Hiring Fleet Mechanic

Fleet Mechanic Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Position is located at Manheim Milwaukee 561 – 27th Street, Caledonia, WI 53108
Minimum of 1 year vehicle service and repair experience.
Must currently possess or be able to attain an A.S.E. G1 Certification within 18 months of employment.
Valid driver’s license and safe driving record required.
Ability to drive vehicles with standard and automatic transmission.
1 year customer service experience preferred.
High School Diploma or equivalent preferred.
