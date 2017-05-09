Cox Enterprises/Manheim Auto Milwaukee is Hiring Fleet Mechanic

Cox Enterprises/Manheim Auto Milwaukee is
Hiring Fleet Mechanic

Fleet Mechanic Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Position is located at Manheim Milwaukee 561 – 27th Street, Caledonia, WI 53108
 Minimum of 1 year vehicle service and repair experience.
 Must currently possess or be able to attain an A.S.E. G1 Certification within 18 months of employment.
 Valid driver’s license and safe driving record required.
 Ability to drive vehicles with standard and automatic transmission.
 1 year customer service experience preferred.
 High School Diploma or equivalent preferred.

To apply, go to https://jobs.coxenterprises.com/