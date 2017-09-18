Celestial Care is HIRING CNAs & PERSONAL CARE WORKERS

Celestial Care is HIRING
CNAs & PERSONAL CARE WORKERS

BENEFITS OF
JOINING OUR TEAM:
 Flexible schedules
 Part-time & Full-time available
 Team Member Recognition
 Time off
 Meaningful work
REQUIREMENTS:
 Great Attitude!
 1-2 years’ Care Experience (willing to train the right people)
 A joy for working with the disabled and elderly
 Reliable
 Dependable
 Good Communications skills
FOR AN IMMEDIATE INTERVIEW APPLY TODAY, CALL (414) 639-7482,
APPLY AT RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS, 1717 TAYLOR AVE., RACINE,
OR
VISIT OUR RACINE OFFICE AT 5605 WASHINGTON AVE. STE 6, RACINE, WI
http://www.celestialcarellc.com/