Case High School Criminal Justice Club / Mount Pleasant Police Department 2017 Car/Motorcycle Show

On Sunday September 17, 2017 the Mount Pleasant Police Department is teaming up with the Case High School Criminal Justice Club in hosting the 3rd annual Car/ Motorcycle show in the Kohl’s parking lot at 5500 Washington Ave. The show begins at 12 PM and is open to ALL automobiles and motorcycles, with a donation entry. All money collected will go towards a scholarship fund established for a Case High School student interested in pursuing a career in the field of criminal justice.

With the help of the car and bike owners who participated along with all that attended previously, The Mount Pleasant Police Officer Association raised over $5500. The Association has awarded 4 scholarships over the past two years to deserving students.

Registration begins at 10:30 AM. The first 75 participants with a $10 donation will receive a custom dash plaque. Trophies will be awarded for both the car and motorcycle voted best in show. There will also be food, music, and a silent auction.

The Snap-on Nitro Funny Car will be on display during the duration of the show and will be started at 1:30 PM.

Special thanks to the sponsors below for their generous donations towards the scholarship fund or silent auction.

Kohl’s Department Store Georgie Porgie’s Floyds Towing

Advance Auto Parts Auto Zone O’Reilly Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Palmen Motors Harbor Freight Tools

Boucher Chevrolet Racine Amusement Rage Racing

Office Depot Sound Decisions Uptown Auto body

Bumper to Bumper Porcaro Ford Porcaro Indian Motorcycles

Chicory Road Storage Pro Serve Painting Educators Credit Union

House of Harley Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly