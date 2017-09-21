Candle to blame for fire at Regency West Apartments

On September 21st at 8:53 a.m. an alarm monitoring company notified 911 as well as its onsite manager of a fire at Regency West Apartments . Fire crews arrived with maintenance who gained access to the apartment. The sprinkler system contained this fire to a single bedroom. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire and no one was injured as a result. An unattended candle was found and admittedly forgotten about. The three occupants are working with Red Cross for housing arrangements. Officials state that the fire caused an estimate $4000 in damages.