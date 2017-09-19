Caledonia man charged with 5th OWI

James R Degerstedt, 56 of Caledonia has been charged with 5th OWI. His cash bond was set at $5,000

According to the criminal complaint, on September 9, 2017, Caledonia Police made contact with the defendant, JAMES DEGERSTEDT, as he operated his vehicle while speeding in the area of Five Mile Road and Highway 38, Racine County, Wisconsin. The defendant was also swerving across the lane of travel, crossing the center lane. The defendant exhibited slurred speech, admitted to drinking, and swayed as he sat in the driver’s seat. The defendant exhibited clues on field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .186 BrAC.