Blaine Ave home sustains significant damage after Friday morning fire

On September 15, 2017 at 6:59 a.m. the Racine Fire Department responded to call for a house fire at 127 Blaine Ave. Homeowners called to report smoke alarms were sounding and smoke was coming from their basement. Racine Fire Department was dispatched and arrived to find smoke showing outside and fire in the basement. Fire crews attacked the basement fire and brought it under control quickly. An adult male occupant was treated and released by Paramedics for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The basement of the home sustained significant damage, while first and second floors sustained mainly moderate smoke damage. The fire is classified accidental and, while still under investigation, fire cause may be related to a dehumidifier in the basement. Fire officials report approximately $50,000 in damages ($35,000 to house and $15,000 contents). The fire has been ruled accidental



