Basement fire damages home on Boyd Ave Wednesday morning

On Wednesday September 13, at 9:05 a.m., the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 1635 Boyd Avenue for an electrical smell and smoke in the basement. The Tenant stated she was sleeping and was awoken by a sounding smoke detector. The occupants in the lower unit were awoken by smoke detectors as well. The fire was contained to a photographic machine in the basement. There were no injuries to report from this incident and caused an estimated $1,000 in damage. The occupants did not require any further assistance. As a reminder, please remember to test your smoke detector’s on a monthly basis.