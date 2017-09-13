Basement fire damages home on Boyd Ave Wednesday morning

On Wednesday September 13,  at 9:05 a.m., the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 1635 Boyd Avenue for an electrical smell and smoke in the basement.  The Tenant stated she was sleeping and was awoken by a sounding smoke detector.  The occupants in the lower unit were awoken by smoke detectors as well.  The fire was contained to a photographic machine in the basement.  There were no injuries to report from this incident and caused an estimated $1,000 in damage. The occupants did not require any further assistance.  As a reminder, please remember to test your smoke detector’s on a monthly basis.