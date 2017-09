Amazon is Hiring

Amazon is HIRING

Walk in, apply, and walk away with an on-the-spot job offer!

Apply at Amazon Recruiting Office 3501 – 120th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53144

Monday-Sunday, 8:30am-7pm

At Amazon, your benefits Start day one:

• Medical

• Dental

• Vision

• Stock award program

• 401(k) with company match

• Tuition assistance

• Performance-based bonuses

• Overtime opportunities