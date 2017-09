All-Set Lawn Care is HIRING-General Labor

All-Set Lawn Care is HIRING General Labor

Commercial & Residential lawn care, gardening,

clean up, snow removal, and more.

Requirements:

 Ability to perform sustained physical labor

 Driver’s license with clean driving record

preferred

 Knowledge & experience in various aspects of

lawn care a plus

 Must be prompt, dependable and customer

service driven

To apply, email resume to steve@allsetlawncare.com

Serving Racine, Milwaukee and Kenosha Counties

Spring, Summer, Autumn & Winter Services