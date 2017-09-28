Adopt Worf! He’s a fun little Terrier!

Worf is a fun little terrier! He just arrived on 9/23 from OK. Worf AKA as Buddy (Worf is a terrible name to be saddled with if you are homeless.) was listed as 1 year old, but I think he may be younger. He still has lots of puppy in him. He is scheduled to be neutered on 9/29. He just about has his potty training down a couple more weeks and I think he’ll have it nailed! He loves to play with other dogs, but I think would be fine alone too. Kid friendly and nothing seems to stress him. We had a large Packer Party on Sunday and he was so popular with guests young and old. He still needs to work on mouth manners, but has improved greatly in just a few short days. He is about 30-35 pounds and I think that about it. He will chill out for long periods of time and just sleep in my home office while I work. Worf’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can go to www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/