Adopt Worf! He’s a fun little Terrier!

Worf is a fun little terrier! He just arrived on 9/23 from OK. Worf AKA as Buddy (Worf is a terrible name to be saddled with if you are homeless.) was listed as 1 year old, but I think he may be younger. He still has lots of puppy in him. He is scheduled to be neutered on 9/29. He just about has his potty training down a couple more weeks and I think he’ll have it nailed! He loves to play with other dogs, but I think would be fine alone too. Kid friendly and nothing seems to stress him. We had a large Packer Party on Sunday and he was so popular with guests young and old. He still needs to work on mouth manners, but has improved greatly in just a few short days. He is about 30-35 pounds and I think that about it. He will chill out for long periods of time and just sleep in my home office while I work. Worf’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can go to www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

& apply to be considered as an adopter for Worf or one of our other great dogs! If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!