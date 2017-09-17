Adopt Willy-Good with dogs and kids!

Willy arrived in WI. on Sept. 10 from Texas. He is a “Hurricane Harvey” dog and about 3 yrs old and 50 lbs. He was fostered in a house where there were other dogs and kids and did good with both.We introduced him to Officer Tink, the cat who graciously meets dogs to see if they will be safe around cats, and he was a little interested and does chase, but we think he would be ok with a dog savvy cat. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Willy or one of our other dogs, please fill out an application at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/