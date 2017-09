Adopt Spades! Look at those ears

Spades is one of our “Hurricane Harvey” dogs, He arrived on 9/10/17 , He is a hound/terrier mix and weighs about 40 lbs. Look at those ears! He was fostered with other dogs and kids and did ok with both. We introduced him to a cat and he did ok-seemed like he would be ok with one. If you are interested in adopting him please fill out the application on our website. His fee is $350. Luckymuttsrescue.org