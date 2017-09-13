Adopt Skittles! She is so sweet!

Skittles arrived Sept.10 with the dogs we received from the shelter in Texas. She is a Hurricane Harvey dog and was going to a rescue in a different state. When they were unloading at the rescue that she was to go to, another dog did a Houdini, so everyone focused on that and forgot poor Skittles was still in her crate in the air conditioned trailer. They figured it out a few hours down the road and asked us if we have room for Skittles. Well, who could turn down such a pretty girl!?? So, here she is, in Wisconsin and a Lucky Mutt! She is about 3 yrs old. She did well in her crate over night and seems house broken-no accidents. She was cat tested and was ok with Officer Tink and does well with the foster’s resident dog and their kids. She loves to snuggle up! She is still a little skittish, but they think that once she feels a little more settled, that will melt away. If you have room in your heart and home for this very pretty girl, please go to our website-www.luckymutts.org and submit an application. Thank you for considering adoption! Adopting saves lives!