Adopt Sarah! She’s a sweet calm girl!

Sarah was abandoned with 2 other dogs in rural OK. Someone saved the 3 and brought them to the shelter and Lucky Mutts took all 3! They arrived in WI on 9/23. This lovely lady is Sarah. She is about 3 years old and maybe a lab/Golden mix. She is a sweet, calm girl who is great with other dogs. She has been around older kids here in WI and would probably do well with younger kids based on her calm demeanor. She walks well on leash and has been an all around pleasure to have around! Sarah’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can go to www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

and apply to be considered as an adopter for Sarah or one of our other great dogs! If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!