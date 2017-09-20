Adopt Ravi! He loves snuggles and kisses

My name is RAVI and I came from Texas after that big hurricane came through! I love snuggles and kisses and being told that I am a good boy! I am a shepherd/Husky mix. and about 2-3 months old. My foster sister Trixie is teaching me how to run like a crazy boy and how to be a dog. Being so young, I am not 100% potty trained, but I am learning-“Poop and pee belong outside”, even if it is cold out there! BRRRR! For the most part, I am a pretty chill guy-When I play, I play hard and then I crash! Life is good! I love my crate and sometimes even go in there to nap. I also know how to sit if you have a yummy treat for me. I am cat, kid and dog friendly. I love to run and be by your side. I will be a big dog when I am grown, so please keep in mind that I will need more than 1/2 of your bed! My foster Mom taught me that not everyone is scary and I can trust humans. I may be a little shy at first but will open up as I come to know you! I am so cute ! I will probably have many people wanting the chance to adopt me, so please get your application in today so I can Maybe meet you! Please visit us at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/