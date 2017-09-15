Adopt Pooty! He’s good with dogs, kids, cats and great on a leash

Pooty was a favorite at the shelter that he was at in Texas! Everyone loved this friendly guy. He arrived on Sept. 10 from Texas. Pooty is a Hurricane Harvey dog and about 7 yrs old. He was fostered in a house where there were other dogs, kids and cats and does well with everyone! His foster said he walks very nice on a leash. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Pooty or one of our other dogs, please fill out an application at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/