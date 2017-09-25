Adopt Pooty! Great with dogs, kids, cats and great on a leash

Pooty loved the dog park and did great with everyone!

Pooty was a favorite at the shelter that she was at in Texas! Everyone loved this friendly gal. She arrived on Sept. 10 from Texas. Pooty is a Hurricane Harvey dog and about 7 yrs old. She really is such a good girl! She has played well with the dogs she has been introduced to-at home and at the dog park. She also gets along great with the kids she has met. We introduced her to a cat and did well. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Pooty or one of our other dogs, please fill out an application at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/