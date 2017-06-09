Adopt Ollivander! He loves to snuggle

How handsome is this mutt??

Ollivander is an approximate 3 year old neutered lab mix. He was pulled form an extremely small shelter that was overcrowded and being forced to euthanize due to space. He is a little bit shy, especially at first. He is house trained and crate trained. He does well with kids, as long as they don’t run up to him and get in his face. He can live with a cat, but is kind of interested it , so would need some supervision at first to redirect him. He loves to chase ducks! Needs a little work walking on leash, but he has gotten much better and hardly pulls now! He loves to snuggle so, if you are looking for a dog to be your companion, check Ollivander out! Ollivander’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page