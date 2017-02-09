Adopt Moses! Wonderful fluffy pup!

Adopt Moses! Moses is a Great Pyrenees mix, not sure exactly what the mix it may be but he has some very faint cream or tan colorings of what looks like possibly a border collie. He is approximately one to two years old. He was owner surrendered because the family decided he was too much dog for them. He was raised with a Yorkie and a chihuahua. He is doing good in his foster home with their and as we get to know him better we will update his information and pictures. His adoption fee of $350tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative med and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/