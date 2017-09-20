Adopt Laine or one of her sisters! They are adorable!

Laine and her sisters are Plott hound mix puppies! They are adorable!

They arrived on Sept. 10 from Texas and are Hurricane Harvey puppies . They weigh about 25 lbs each and are aprox. 10 months old. The 3 were fostered in a house where there were other dogs and kids and did ok with both. We cat tested them when they arrived and they showed no interest in the cat. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Laine or one of her sisters or one of our other dogs, please fill out an application on our website- http://luckymuttsrescue.org/