Adopt Happy! His name says it all!

Happy is an adorable little Terrier mix boy!

He arrived on Sept. 10 from Texas. He is a Hurricane Harvey puppy and weighs about 15 lbs and is aprox. 3 months old. He was fostered in a house where there were other dogs and kids and did ok with both. We introduced him to a cat when they arrived and the showed no real interest. His fee is $350. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Happy or one of our other dogs, please fill out an application on our website-www.luckymuttsrescue.org.