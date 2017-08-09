Adopt Deebo! Great with kids, dogs & cats

Deebo is crate trained, good on a leash and is now housebroken in his foster home He is a great snuggler who loves to give kisses and sleep with his head on your lap. Great with kids, dogs, and cats. Needs to perfect his manners/begging but he’s come SO far in one week of consistent training-he will be great with someone who helps him learn. It’s like night and day. We originally said no small kids because he’s tackle them for treats but he really has gotten MUCH better about begging, so he should be fine. He is about 25lbs and 10 months old. He loves rubber chew toys, snoring, kisses and snoozing on pillows. Apply at luckymuttsrescue.org