Adopt Bagherra! He’s a very well behaved boy!

Bagherra is a really good looking ,black lab male. About 83 lbs. He arrived 9/23 from OK. They said 3 yrs old, but after meeting him, we think he could be a little older than that. He is a very well behaved boy. He loves to snuggle and will fetch toys as long as you will throw them! He LOVES water! He did fine with most of the dogs he met and with the kids and cats he met too.

Bagherra’s adoption fee of $250+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to be considered to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/