Adopt Angela! She will make an amazing companion for the right person

Angela is an approximate two-year-old spayed female. She is listed as a Shepherd mix and has the colors of a Rhodesian Ridgeback. She was adopted as a puppy in 2015 and returned after her owners decided they didn’t want to care for a dog anymore. When the owners brought her in to surrender they were told the shelter was full and she would probably be put down, they still left her behind. She was very scared at the shelter but all the volunteers said she is a total sweetheart! They had an extremely short amount of time to find a rescue to save her! She is now a Lucky Mutt and looking for the family that will love her forever. Her new foster has this to say about her-She is good with cats, rarely interested in the two we have. She is good with our pup, but not interactive or playful. She is possessive over her kennel, otherwise ignores him. She is very shy and does not do well with loud noises, or commotion, so my thoughts would be probably not young children. She startles very easily. She does have a barking issue, when people return to the room, but we are working on that. She needs A LOT of work with recall and leash walking. She rides in cars fine but I wouldn’t say she enjoys them. She is very sweet and loves to cuddle when things are calm in the house. She is still underweight, but slowly getting her appetite back. I have no doubt she will make an amazing companion for the right family or person. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/