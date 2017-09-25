September 30th-Free Adult Book Giveaway

Free Adult Book Giveaway!

Hosted by Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center

September 30

10 AM to 12 PM

1509 High Street

HARD BOUND & PAPERBACKS!!!

PLEASE HELP

KEEP THEM OUT OF LANDFILLS!

We also have Religious books, Cook books, Encyclopedias, Resource books, Text books, etc. You may select an unlimited amount!

DIRECTIONS:

(GPS may not lead you here)

Take N Memorial Drive

to High Street & turn east.

At the end of the warehouse

(before the railroad tracks)

turn left into the driveway.

Enter the service door at the end of the driveway.

There is also free parking in the parking lot north of Horlick Field.

Questions???

Becky St. Martin @ 262-939-0107