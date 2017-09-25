September 30th-Free Adult Book Giveaway

HARD BOUND & PAPERBACKS!!!
PLEASE HELP
KEEP THEM OUT OF LANDFILLS!
We also have Religious books, Cook books, Encyclopedias, Resource books, Text books, etc. You may select an unlimited amount!
DIRECTIONS:
(GPS may not lead you here)
Take N Memorial Drive
to High Street & turn east.
At the end of the warehouse
(before the railroad tracks)
turn left into the driveway.
Enter the service door at the end of the driveway.
There is also free parking in the parking lot north of Horlick Field.
Questions???
Becky St. Martin @ 262-939-0107