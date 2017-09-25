September 30th-Free Adult Book Giveaway

09/25/2017 | Filed under: Community | Posted by:

Free Adult Book Giveaway!
Hosted by Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center
September 30
10 AM to 12 PM
1509 High Street

HARD BOUND & PAPERBACKS!!!

PLEASE HELP
KEEP THEM OUT OF LANDFILLS!

We also have Religious books, Cook books, Encyclopedias, Resource books, Text books, etc. You may select an unlimited amount!

DIRECTIONS:
(GPS may not lead you here)

Take N Memorial Drive 
to High Street & turn east.

At the end of the warehouse
(before the railroad tracks)
turn left into the driveway.

Enter the service door at the end of the driveway.

There is also free parking in the parking lot north of Horlick Field.

Questions???
Becky St. Martin @ 262-939-0107