Alloy Welding is seeking a Quality Control Manager

ALLOY WELDING INC, Is Seeking a

QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER

Alloy Welding Inc. is in search of a Quality Control Manager for its state

of the art Sheet Metal Shop located in Franksville, Wisconsin.

Individuals should meet the following qualifications:

 Understand Quality Systems with ability to implement

 Ability to read and comprehend blueprints

 Ability to draw in Autodesk software

 Good communication skills

AWI Metal Fabrication is located in Franksville, WI just south of Milwaukee right off of I-94.

We are a union shop that offers a very competitive salary and benefit package.

If interested, please send resume to dcooke@awimetalfabrication.com.

To learn more about us visit our website at www.awimetalfabrication.com

or call to schedule a visit.