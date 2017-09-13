Alloy Welding is seeking a Quality Control Manager

09/13/2017

ALLOY WELDING INC, Is Seeking a
QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER

 

Alloy Welding Inc. is in search of a Quality Control Manager for its state
of the art Sheet Metal Shop located in Franksville, Wisconsin.
Individuals should meet the following qualifications:
 Understand Quality Systems with ability to implement
 Ability to read and comprehend blueprints
 Ability to draw in Autodesk software
 Good communication skills

AWI Metal Fabrication is located in Franksville, WI just south of Milwaukee right off of I-94.
We are a union shop that offers a very competitive salary and benefit package.
If interested, please send resume to dcooke@awimetalfabrication.com.

To learn more about us visit our website at www.awimetalfabrication.com
or call to schedule a visit.