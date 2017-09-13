Alloy Welding is seeking a Quality Control Manager

Alloy Welding Inc. is in search of a Quality Control Manager for its state
of the art Sheet Metal Shop located in Franksville, Wisconsin.
Individuals should meet the following qualifications:
Understand Quality Systems with ability to implement
Ability to read and comprehend blueprints
Ability to draw in Autodesk software
Good communication skills
AWI Metal Fabrication is located in Franksville, WI just south of Milwaukee right off of I-94.
We are a union shop that offers a very competitive salary and benefit package.
If interested, please send resume to dcooke@awimetalfabrication.com.
To learn more about us visit our website at www.awimetalfabrication.com
or call to schedule a visit.