Man arrested on multiple counts of attempted homicide after shooting on 17th St.



Cecil Watkins, 28 of Apple Valley Minnesota, has been charged with four counts of attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, and five counts 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. His bond has been set at $100,000 cash. His Preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 14, 2017

According to the criminal complaint, on 9-8-17, Racine Police responded to the 3400 blk of 17th St regarding a call for “shots fired.” Upon arrival police were advised that a party arrived in a black Chevrolet Camaro and fired multiple rounds from a handgun toward parties on the porch of a residence in the 3400 17th St. These rounds struck several vehicles and residences, causing people to charge through doors to avoid the gunfire.

There were four parties on the front porch of the residence and there was damage to their front door while escaping the gunfire. Multiple people were in the street, on sidewalks, and on neighboring porches at the time the shots were fired.

Investigators learned that this incident was related to a fight that had occurred less than an hour earlier between juvenile females, one of which having been the suspect’s relative. Multiple rounds of 9 mm spent shell casings were located in the street in the 3400 blk of 17th St, the complaint states

The criminal complaints states that video footage was obtained from a system at a neighbor’s home which showed the incident unfold. Further investigation led Investigators to a home in the 800 block of Valerie Court where Watkins was located in an upstairs bedroom. The residence was searched and while doing so, investigators located a camouflage knapsack, which contained a 9mm Glock handgun with an empty extended magazine and a separate loaded magazine of 9mm ammunition. Also in the knapsack was a binder with the name, “Watkins,” on the front. Also on the bed where Watkins had been laying was a pair of black jeans with a 9mm round of live ammunition which appeared to match the shell casings located at the scene.