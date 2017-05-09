Reckner is HIRING

Reckner is HIRING

Hiring these positions in our Oak Creek, WI office:

Reckner – Part-Time Medical Telephone Recruiter/Client Service Assistant Schedule: Daytime (9:00am-3:00pm or 12:00pm-5:00pm, preferred) Monday and Friday a must, can be up to 4-5 days per week

Part-Time Consumer Telephone Recruiter/Client Service Assistant Schedule: Afternoon/Evening (1pm-8pm or 2pm-8pm or 3pm-8pm)

Overview Reckner seeks both Part Time Consumer Recruiter/Client Service Assistant and Part Time Medical Telephone Recruiter/Client Service Assistant to conduct and execute opinion research for shifts provided for each position; schedule up to 20-28 hours per week.

Responsibilities These combined positions of Part Time Medical Telephone Recruiter/Client Service Assistant and Part Time Consumer Recruiter/Client Service Assistant include working in our facility to assist with research test execution as well as recruiting respondents for market research studies.

The Client Service Assistant role provides services and support for our clients and respondents. This includes set up for consumer research tests, working directly with respondents and clients during test execution, and break-down/clean-up of testing space.

Absolutely no sales are involved in the Medical Telephone Recruiter role. Our telephone staff invite, screen and recruit respondents to participate in on-site tests and in-home tests on the topic of medical products.

Respondents are paid for their participation in research studies.

Requirements We are looking for dependable, articulate individuals. This is part-time work that requires excellent organizational and interpersonal skills. Training will be provided. These are excellent positions in pleasant environments where team members are appreciated. Typing proficiency and familiarity with computers required. Ability to lift 50 pounds.

Contact To apply for this position please email your cover letter and resume to hr3@reckner.com