NOW HIRING-Die Cast Operators
Letsch Staffing in partnership with Quick Cable is hiring
DIE CAST OPERATORS
- Die cast operator (machine injects hot copper into die under high pressure).
- High temperature environment, furnace runs at 1850 degrees F, there is no air conditioning only cooling fans.
- Helps in setting up machine, assures all components are om the right position.
- Closes die set
- Ladles molten copper into machine
- Activates shot control
- After shot is completes, inspects and manually breaks parts from runner
- Identify and adjust for processing problems
- Must be able to lift up 75lbs.
- Fair to good computer skills
- Must have basic working knowledge and some level and comfort in using a PC.
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts of the machines. The noise level in the work area is usually low to moderate.
- Safety equipment to include but not limited to: safety glasses, steel to boots, hearing protection, gloves and protective clothing.
- Hours are 6:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.
- Pay $15.00/hr