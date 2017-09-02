2 Day Hiring Event for Southern Wisconsin Center-Paid CNA training provided!

Hiring Event For Southern Wisconsin Center

Mon. Sept. 18 and Wed. Sept. 20, 2017

Walk-in interviews either day:

Between 8:00-11:00 a.m. or 12;30-3;30 p.m.

Tramburg Hall—SWC 21425 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI

$14.18 for Resident Care Technicians (CNAs)

Apply Now! https://wiscjobs

Search job announcement code: 1702259

At SWC, we provide PAID CNA training! Come to the ultimate hiring event at Southern Wisconsin Center (SWC) and start a career with us! Visit SWC during the times listed below to apply, test, and interview on the same day! Join our team of caring professionals as a Resident Care Technician and provide care and active treatment to the people who live here. Make helping people your career!

Questions? Contact our Human Resources Office at 262-878-6683

www.dhs.wisconsin.goviswc

* Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA) are referred to as Residential Care Technicians at SWC